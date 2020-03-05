Discussion
2 Reviews
Feyyaz Konuk

Thank you @leventask for hunting us. Today, we are very excited and glad to introduce a product that we’ve been working on for 1 year in front of the Product Hunt community. We have developed a friendly and fun mobile application that will enable easy and quickly discovery of talented voices that cannot be discovered. Bestup, the world's first and only, real money award-winning voice competition, is an interactive mobile application that reward both singers and users who vote. * Each user registered to the application is a jury. Those who upload the video performance he/she sing are competitor. * Submitted videos go through the approval phase. Approved videos are published in the pre-qualifying competition in the application. * Each jury adds his/her favorite voice to his/her team among these performances. The contestant who enters the team the most gets the right to go to the top round by passing the pre-qualifying. * The total jury money prize is distributed equally among the users who take the winning contestant to their team. * Contestants rising to the one top round are in the semi-finals and the contestants who have passed the semi-finals participate in the final contest. And get the opportunity to be discovered as the owner of awards such as making singles, making video clips, making a duet with a celebrity. We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions!
It has been a great application for music lovers
@busra_filoglu Thank you! It's great to hear that :)
This app is useful and fun
@oguzhan_bugali WOW! Thank you! :)
It's a creative program. Every day makes my free time fun. It's a good feeling to be exploring different sound artists. I'm excited about this show
@faruk_cakmakli Thanks! Happy to hear that you love the application.:)
Great idea