Hey Hunters, After 10 months of development, we’re excited to announce that Bestmap: All mobility in one app is finally here. 🎉 — We at Bestmap used to use 10+ different travel& mobility apps and one day decided to build just one that combines all of them. — Bestmap is an aggregator that includes urban mobility: metro, busses, e-bikes, e-scooters... suburban mobility: trains, coaches, ferries, flights, and even rental cars! — Features: ► FIND ALL SCOOTERS, BIKES, CARSHARING VEHICLES ►BOOK TICKETS / GET THE BEST PRICES ► RENT A CAR ► NAME YOUR FAVORITE PLACES — Please give us your feedback, and share it with friends! I am here to answer all your questions! Anatoly Corp Founder of Bestmap
Sergey Aibinder
@anatolycorp which counties are supported? I don’t see anything in Poland
Anatoly Corp
MakerFounder of Bestmap and Fueltime
@anatolycorp @sergey_aibinder We have data from 15,000 cities worldwide at this moment (In some cities we have 90% of transportation data, in other 5%). Unfortunately we don't have data from Poland at this moment but I added your request and if more people will vote, we will definitely start working there. Meanwhile you can use custom favorite places, rent a car and search tickets! We encourage cities to open their transportation data and allow us to improve local infrastructure!
