Daniel Kusbit
Maker
Hi PH! This is Dan from the Bestie.co team. Bestie is a new social platform experiment that lets you create a profile to track and share your favorite things (products, places, movies, podcasts etc). Think Pinterest but for information instead of images. As you connect with others, you'll be able to search their profiles for what you need: an accountant, high-end headphones, a restaurant, book recommendations - you name it. The three of us started working on this project just a few weeks ago and are using Bubble.io to iterate rapidly (mobile apps coming soon). We'd love to hear your feedback on the profile building experience and we're happy to answer any questions! 🙏
