BestFit: Gym Workout & Fitness
The app provides individual training plans with an algorithm
Artem Titarenko
Maker
YOUR INDIVIDUAL GYM WORKOUT PLAN 📋 Push-pull? Periodization? You don't have the insights? 🤷♂️ No problem. BestFit designs the entire gym workout plan 🎛 for you and provides you with the latest insights in sports science by integrating them directly into your personal workout. 😎 The time of endless searching on the Internet 🔍 as well as pregenerated workouts is over and you finally have more time for your fitness! FITNESS APP AS PERSONAL TRAINER 👊 BestFit supports your workouts like a personal trainer. We suggest you the right training weight, determine your breaks, ⏱ replace unsuitable exercises with equivalent 🔀 and adjust the program to your schedule. 📆 EFFICIENT GYM TRAINING 🏋️♀️ BestFit helps you to build muscle, burn fat, increase strength and fitness. Our unique algorithm ensures that new training methods are always waiting for you and your workouts are constantly changing. This way, new stimuli are constantly set that force your muscles to grow and take you to the next level. 💪 FITNESS OVERVIEW 📈 Keeping track of your own progress is one of the most important factors for lasting success in training. Let BestFit show you your performance curves at any time and take control of your personal development. “What Doesn’t Get Measured Doesn’t Get Done!” CHALLENGES 🥇 You are not challenged and lack variety in your workouts? Only BestFit offers you a selection of more than 20 different training methods that will push you to your limits. WORKOUT MOTIVATION 🤩 You can't pull yourself together and go to the gym? Let us remind you to stick to your training routine and finally achieve results. We provide you continuously with new information on muscle building, training science and much more in our blog and app. CLEAN EXECUTION WITHOUT INJURIES 🙅 Especially in weight lifting there is always the danger of injuries. To ensure that you perform each exercise correctly, we have integrated detailed instructions and videos into the app so that you can be sure that you are protecting your bones and joints 🦴 and remain fit for the long term. SCIENCE IN EVERY PLAN 🔬 We work closely with the Fitness Center of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. Here we develop the fitness app in direct cooperation with the trainers. This way we ensure that the app is always state-of-the-art. 🧐 CONTACT US 🤝 We're always happy to hear from you. No matter what comes to mind, we want to hear it. Would you like another feature? Does something not work as expected? ✍️ Send us an e-mail at: info@bestfit.app 📰 Read more about the sports science background of your training on our blog: https://bestfit.app/intensity-ma... 📷 Follow us at: https://www.instagram.com/bestfi...
