Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Best of Product Hunt

Best of Product Hunt

A calendar of the most successful products launched in 2019

get it
An unofficial tribute site where you can discover products posted to Product Hunt in 2019 that gained the most votes each day displayed in a handy calendar view.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Per
Per
Hunter
A neat site where you can quickly find the most popular products on PH in 2019.
UpvoteShare
Daniel Butler
Daniel Butler
Maker
Thanks Per! Wondering which month had the most weekly or monthly winners? The site lets you drill down and dig beneath the surface of this great platform. I'd long been waiting for a way to easily discover the most loved products over the year. With the beauty of Webflow and Figma and API scripting magic ✨from @frode_jensen I decided to make it a passion project the past month. Please note that the entries are not auto updated dynamically so a post's votes count will be from the date I added it to the CMS.
UpvoteShare
Ash
Ash
Love it. Clean, simple and a great resource to look back on 2019! Upvoted!
UpvoteShare