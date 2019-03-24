Best of Machine Learning
A collection of the best resources in Machine Learning & AI
Best of Machine Learning is a collection of helpful resources when it comes to learning and staying updated on all things related to Machine Learning. The open-source project is open for Pull Requests and was recently featured on the HackerNews frontpage.
Dominic MonnMaker@dqmonn1 · Maker & ML Engineer
Hey all! I built this product on a lazy evening a few weeks ago. Since then it got to the front page of HackerNews and people added their own favourite resources to the site. There are a lot of people looking for the best courses, books, papers, ... in Machine Learning, so it only makes sense to put them together in one central site. The project is open-source and we're open for PRs! If you're interested in ML and have some resources to share, don't hesitate to open a Pull Request at https://github.com/RemoteML/best....
Mahdi Ali@mahdi_ali
this is amazing! what are your thoughts on adding precursor materials, like intro into linear algebra & stats; it can be a hub where anyone can go from 0->1
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
all the good stuff! great job dom :)
Leon Overweel@layon_overwhale
Looks great Dominic! Love seeing all the resources you're building out for the ML community. Do you have a roadmap or next steps in mind for this particular project?
