Best Meme of The Decade

Vote for the best meme of the 2010s

It's been an amazing decade for memes. They've become a core part of our culture. Now we're calling on the internet to help decide the BEST meme of the 2010s. Round one voting is now open!
Wuddup Product Hunt. I love memes. With the 2010s coming to an end I want to find the best meme that's blessed our feeds and warmed our hearts. It's like a playoff style voting approach, decided by you, the people. I would've called it meme madness but I didn't want the NCAA to sue me. I sorted through 500+ memes and narrowed the list to ~120. I expect people to throw a fit about their favorite memes missing, so I'll create a wild card round for them :-) I'll try my gosh darn best to respond to everyone using memes. Many thanks, keep it dank.
