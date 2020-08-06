  1. Home
  2.  → Best-Books.dev

Best-Books.dev

Compiling 1000's of programming books list in one place.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Best-Books.dev is a curated collection of programming book recommendations spanning all languages and technologies.
I've spent 6 months analysing 4,000+ book recommendations from more than 500 lists and plan to do many more in the upcoming future.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Pierre de Wulf
Maker
Hey everyone ✌️ Excited to be back here with my first no-code thing. 📚 Best-Books.dev is a curated programming books recommendations from all the programming books list I was able to find on the web. 6 months ago, I wondered what was the most recommended programming books of all-time. So I asked Google about it and compiled all the results in one big list. I shared the results on Twitter and on my blog and had many people asking me to do this for languages, frameworks, techno. So I did 😊 And this is how Best-Books.dev was born. So far I compiled more than 7,000 recommendations from more than 500 lists but I don't plan to stop here. So, what's next for Best-Books.dev? 📚 Completing 1 recommendation list every week for the next 6 months 📝 Writing other sorts of curated lists 📩 Planning a weekly newsletter with recommendations and new interesting releases Let me know if you'd love one list in particular in the comments and I'll add it to the list👇
Upvote (2)Share
Ari Bajo
Nice Python collection! Interested on the Best Machine Learning Books List... There are so many coming out all the time, which one should I read?
Upvote (1)Share
Raj Maurya
@pierre_dwf awesome book collections.
Upvote (1)Share
Link Admin
Hey@pierre_dwf this sounds good. btw would you mind adding "Best-Books.dev" to my crowd sourced list of cool products. find it at www.producthunt.com/posts/the-li... , best wishes : )
Upvote (1)Share
Jackson
I loved the way the list was compiled. Great job!
UpvoteShare