Brendan Hersh
Maker
We've all had that one tool, app, or site that we're legitimately impressed by. It's helped improve our workflows, cut time off everyday tasks, provided access to insights typically unseen, or impacted us in a profound way. I've been on the chase for these for years. Ever since starting my career in programming on Khan Academy's JavaScript course in 2012, I've been drawn to these utilities. I created resources in basic JavaScript for other users and tried to help others. It's now been over 8 years (how?!) and my library of these utilities has only grown. I'm very excited to introduce Best v1.0 and follow my original goal of helping others. Of course, this is the first version, and there's so much to come. If there's something that's evicted the same feelings in you and that you feel deserves the spotlight, please let me know through Twitter @.brendanhersh. Thank you! (* ^ ω ^) ❤
