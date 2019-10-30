Discussion
Louis Thibault
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 😻 Louis here, I’m one of the makers of Bespoke. 👋 Bespoke is our brand new tool that allows you to add a live chat to any link you share! This means that any web page you find can now generate leads for your business, including the likes of Wikipedia, newspapers and the internet's top blogs! Simply sharing other people’s content doesn’t generate leads — you need to get your audience into one-on-one sales conversations. With Bespoke, each link you share becomes customer outreach. If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to ask as we’re happy to help! And if you find a bug, let us know and we’ll forever be thankful 💖🙏 And a big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us! 💖
