Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Bernie in Mittens
Bernie in Mittens
A new Bernie in Mittens with your new tabs.
Chrome Extensions
Nice backgrounds. Get inspired whenever you open a new tab. I'll upload a new Bernie in Mittens image daily.
Have something you'd want to share with the world in this way? Email josh@sirchit.com
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
32 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Josh Ruby
Maker
Maker
The idea is simple: every day, instead of waking up to a blank white screen, you'd wake up to a new Bernie in Mittens. Reclaim your new tab.
Upvote
Share
8h
Send