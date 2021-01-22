  1. Home
Bernie in Mittens

A new Bernie in Mittens with your new tabs.

Nice backgrounds. Get inspired whenever you open a new tab. I'll upload a new Bernie in Mittens image daily.
Have something you'd want to share with the world in this way? Email josh@sirchit.com
The idea is simple: every day, instead of waking up to a blank white screen, you'd wake up to a new Bernie in Mittens. Reclaim your new tab.
