Berlocks

Accountability for founders

Stay accountable with weekly 1:1 calls to build your MVP, find customers, and charge revenue.
3 Mistakes we made as First Time FoundersGreat startup ideas solve real life problems. The more intense and frequent the problem, the better. That means it's a big problem for someone out there. If you can find more people like them, then maybe you have a good startup idea. We had this problem with v1 of Berlocks.
Dear Founders, Berlocks helps founders stay accountable to build their MVP, find customers, and charge revenue. In the beginning, we sucked at all 3. Now we're a bit better. Good for Founders: Idea/Early Product No paid customers Wants revenue Let us know what ya think! Thanks, Bill and Reuben
Amardeep Singh
Amardeep Singh
Initially, I thought it was about having accountability among the Co-Founders, when I checked out the website then only I understood you help connect with other founders. May be I read it wrong, but do ask people reading for the first time what do they understand with the current communication.
