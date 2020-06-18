Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Bill Dinh
Maker
Dear Founders, Berlocks helps founders stay accountable to build their MVP, find customers, and charge revenue. In the beginning, we sucked at all 3. Now we're a bit better. Good for Founders: Idea/Early Product No paid customers Wants revenue Let us know what ya think! Thanks, Bill and Reuben
Upvote (1)Share
Initially, I thought it was about having accountability among the Co-Founders, when I checked out the website then only I understood you help connect with other founders. May be I read it wrong, but do ask people reading for the first time what do they understand with the current communication.
UpvoteShare