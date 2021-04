Death Preparation App that helps you create a plan which will guide your loved ones when you're gone. Bereev is athat helps you create a plan which will guide your loved ones when you're gone. πŸ“ Leave clear instructions πŸ—„ Upload important documents πŸ’Œ Leave messages for loved ones πŸ‘₯ Invite sidekicks to view your plan

🎁 20% OFF for Plus GET PROMO CODE