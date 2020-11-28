  1. Home
BeProfit

Track and understand your Shopify data. Optimize profits!

BeProfit is Shopify’s most accurate profit calculator. Its dashboard makes it easy to track your store’s lifetime profit and expenses with easy-to-understand financial charts and insights to improve your profits. Export custom reports based on real-time data.
Lifetime Profit Calc & Reports - Ecommerce Plugins for Online Stores - Shopify App StoreTrack & export true profit reports, order metrics & expenses Profit and expenses dashboard: Export and track accurate shipping, production, marketing costs and more for any selected time period. Complex business and order metrics displayed via an intuitive dashboard, with every calculation and term explained. Export & analyze charts.
🙋Hello e-commerce enthusiasts! 🙋 After putting our sweat and blood into building this app, we’re excited to introduce you to BeProfit Profit Tracker - the best and easiest way to track, understand and optimize your Shopify profit and expenses. ❓So why BeProfit❓ BeProfit is Shopify’s most accurate and user-friendly profit calculator. It beats agonizing over Excel spreadsheets and reports and makes complex data, simple. 🤔How it works: Simply sync your metrics (smart integrations make this very simple!) and we’ll pull your data in real-time from your store and marketing channels to give you a complete easy-to-use, no-nonsense dashboard. ✔️Track your costs at a glance ✔️Make data-driven decisions to optimize your store ✔️Get complex business metrics explained simply and visually Unique features: ✔️Intuitive charts ✔️Automatically pulls your Shopify Shipping Costs ✔️Tracks your inventory ✔️Edit & export data reports ✔️Filter data per order/product ✔️Auto exchange rate 👉Download the app here: https://www.become.co/shopify/la... We’d love to get your feedback or answer any questions you may have - let us know in the comments below!
