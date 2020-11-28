discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ofer Ariel
MakerCPO, Become
🙋Hello e-commerce enthusiasts! 🙋 After putting our sweat and blood into building this app, we’re excited to introduce you to BeProfit Profit Tracker - the best and easiest way to track, understand and optimize your Shopify profit and expenses. ❓So why BeProfit❓ BeProfit is Shopify’s most accurate and user-friendly profit calculator. It beats agonizing over Excel spreadsheets and reports and makes complex data, simple. 🤔How it works: Simply sync your metrics (smart integrations make this very simple!) and we’ll pull your data in real-time from your store and marketing channels to give you a complete easy-to-use, no-nonsense dashboard. ✔️Track your costs at a glance ✔️Make data-driven decisions to optimize your store ✔️Get complex business metrics explained simply and visually Unique features: ✔️Intuitive charts ✔️Automatically pulls your Shopify Shipping Costs ✔️Tracks your inventory ✔️Edit & export data reports ✔️Filter data per order/product ✔️Auto exchange rate 👉Download the app here: https://www.become.co/shopify/la... We’d love to get your feedback or answer any questions you may have - let us know in the comments below!
Share