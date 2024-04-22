Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
bentolingo
bentolingo
Your daily AI language bento box
Visit
Upvote 41
20% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your daily AI language bento box 🍱 Say "goodbye" or "adiós" to decision fatigue! bentolingo guides you precisely on what to do each day, so you can train 6 language skills consistently. Practice English or Spanish, with feedback from GPT AI.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
bentolingo
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
bentolingo
Your daily AI language bento box
0
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
bentolingo by
bentolingo
was hunted by
Joseph Malam
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Joseph Malam
. Featured on April 23rd, 2024.
bentolingo
is not rated yet. This is bentolingo's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report