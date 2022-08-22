Products
Bento for Android
Bento for Android
A new methodology to prioritise your tasks
Bento for iOS launched in April scoring features in FastCompany, iMore and TechRadar - even featured by Apple as New & Noteworthy. Today, we launch Bento for Android into the Google Play Store to help people focus on more meaningful tasks.
Android
Productivity
Tech
Bento for Android
A new methodology to prioritise your tasks
Bento for Android by
Bento for Android
was hunted by
Francesco D'Alessio
in
Android
Productivity
Tech
. Made by
Francesco D'Alessio
and
Robin Bailey
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Bento for Android
is not rated yet. This is Bento for Android's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#8
