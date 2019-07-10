Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Michael Sinov
Hey Product Hunt, 👋 I am the maker of BentenSound! BentenSound is a decentralized platform for completely free stock music for your videos. It allows for young YouTubers to get free music for their videos and for young musicians to get first listeners. It is powered by Blockstack, so even if the project will be closed then you still can listen and download any track. Would love to hear your questions or feedback, thanks!
Upvote (3)Share
Seems nice. Needs a search and/or better browsing (maybe by genre/type/whatever) component to be useful though.
Maker
@gokceozantoptas Thanks! Yeah, this is on the roadmap.
Why do you need the permission to publish data in my name?