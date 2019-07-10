Log In
BentenSound

Completely free stock music

BentenSound is a decentralized platform for completely free stock music for your videos.
It is powered by Blockstack — a new internet for decentralized apps that you access through the Blockstack Browser.
Discussion
Michael Sinov
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, 👋 I am the maker of BentenSound! BentenSound is a decentralized platform for completely free stock music for your videos. It allows for young YouTubers to get free music for their videos and for young musicians to get first listeners. It is powered by Blockstack, so even if the project will be closed then you still can listen and download any track. Would love to hear your questions or feedback, thanks!
Gökçe Ozan Toptaş
Seems nice. Needs a search and/or better browsing (maybe by genre/type/whatever) component to be useful though.
Michael Sinov
Maker
@gokceozantoptas Thanks! Yeah, this is on the roadmap.
Friedger Müffke
Why do you need the permission to publish data in my name?
