Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bentap
Ranked #16 for today
Bentap
Premium smart business card - unlimited networking
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The fastest way to share contact information with a single tap.
Launched in
Tech
by
Bentap - Premium Smart Business Card
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Bentap - Premium Smart Business Card
Premium Smart Business Card - Unlimited Networking
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Bentap by
Bentap - Premium Smart Business Card
was hunted by
Yasin Ergün
in
Tech
. Made by
Ufuk ÇAM
and
Yasin Ergün
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Bentap - Premium Smart Business Card
is not rated yet. This is Bentap - Premium Smart Business Card's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#269
Report