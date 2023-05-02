Use app
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bend
Bend

Bend

A modern corporate card built for climate-friendly business

Free
With Bend any company or organization can automatically track and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (for free!) as they earn 4% yield on deposits, and carbon removal credits with every purchase.
Launched in
Productivity
Fintech
Climate Tech
 by
Bend
Clientary
Clientary
Ad
The all-in-one client management platform
About this launch
Bend
BendA modern corporate card built for climate-friendly business
1review
Bend by
Bend
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Fintech, Climate Tech. Made by
Ted Power
and
Thomas Constantine Moore
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Bend
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Bend's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-