Bend

Bend

1 click carbon accounting for startups

Free Options
We help startups measure their carbon emissions by connecting to your company bank account (Brex, Mercury, AmEx, etc.), and then estimating the impact of each purchase. Plus API access for developers.
Launched in API, Fintech, Climate Tech by
Bend
About this launch
Bend
1-click carbon accounting for startups
Bend by
Bend
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in API, Fintech, Climate Tech. Made by
Ted Power
and
Thomas Constantine Moore
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Bend
is not rated yet. This is Bend's first launch.
