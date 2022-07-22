Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bend
Ranked #13 for today
Bend
1 click carbon accounting for startups
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We help startups measure their carbon emissions by connecting to your company bank account (Brex, Mercury, AmEx, etc.), and then estimating the impact of each purchase. Plus API access for developers.
Launched in
API
,
Fintech
,
Climate Tech
by
Bend
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Bend
1-click carbon accounting for startups
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Bend by
Bend
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Fintech
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Ted Power
and
Thomas Constantine Moore
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Bend
is not rated yet. This is Bend's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#37
Report