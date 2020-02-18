Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
rachel binx
Maker
Roll your own ecommerce site! Beluga makes it easy to create products and collections, theme your store, track order updates, and send emails with updates to customers. The project is built on top of react-create-app, and is easy to extend with custom components. http://gpxjewelry.com/ is an example site built on top of Beluga, with a custom data integration for processing GPX files. Check it out, and let me know what you think! :)
Upvote (1)Share