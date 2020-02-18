  1. Home
Beluga

Open-source software for creating your own ecommerce site

Beluga is opensource software for rolling your own ecommerce site. It is built with React + Node, and uses Stripe to handle payment processing. belugajs.com has documentation, tutorials, and a gallery of example projects.
rachel binx
Roll your own ecommerce site! Beluga makes it easy to create products and collections, theme your store, track order updates, and send emails with updates to customers. The project is built on top of react-create-app, and is easy to extend with custom components. http://gpxjewelry.com/ is an example site built on top of Beluga, with a custom data integration for processing GPX files. Check it out, and let me know what you think! :)
