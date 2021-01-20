discussion
Anum Hussain
Makerjournalist / marketer / entrepreneur
Hey Hunters (especially the news-loving ones!), Anum here, co-founder of Below the Fold. As a former journalist, marketer, and above all, reader, I was tired of reading the same three headlines every week. I *knew* there was more happening in the world, but algorithms are tuned to keep us trapped in endless feeds of what's most clickable. Besides, how many more sources do we need for repeating the same 10 trending stories of the day? So we made it our mission to send you stories you’re not hearing anywhere else. Reading our newsletter is like opening up a physical paper to page two: important information, just hidden behind the front page. We launched in December 2019, and have evolved quite a bit over the past year, learning directly from our readers as we go. We just RE-launched with all new branding, and thought there was no better way to celebrate than with the community here. So if anything, help me geek out over our new look after weeks in Figma :) Thanks for your time, and feel free to drop any comments or questions below! I’ll be here chatting all day. Anum
