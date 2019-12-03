Discussion
Anum Hussain
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Anum here, one of four women behind Below the Fold. You may remember me from when our startup, @acciyo, launched our private beta in October. Our team has since grown and we’re back to share Acciyo’s weekly newsletter (open to all, regardless of if you use our product). With the thousands of articles published every day online, it's no secret that finding the time to read news stories beyond the homepage is nearly impossible. But what if there’s something beyond page one news that impacts you? A news story that may not be trending but is important? Or perhaps there’s a story that’s developing that may become headline news - but by the time it does, it’s too difficult to catch up. That’s where we come in. Below the Fold is a weekly newsletter that surfaces important stories not making headlines. While we’re not officially launching until next week, we’re opening up the first two editions to the Product Hunt community today. Here’s a sampling of some of the sections you can expect to see: • Page 2: Selection of 2-3 stories hidden in the trenches of news sites over the past week • News Forecast: Any events scheduled the following week that you should be aware of and will lead to future headlines • #AskingForAFriend: Breakdowns of stories you’ve missed and so much time has passed it’s too awkward to ask what’s going on now • More to come: We’re playing with some news data and locations to offer you more unique, difficult to find insights on what’s happening in the world. You’ll just have to subscribe to find out more Anum P.S. The owl’s name is Lowe . . . as in, beLOW the fold. :)
