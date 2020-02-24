Bell Care
Smart health reminder, easy to use for all ages
Hey makers 👋 Today, after working on Bell Pill Reminder for the past few months we’re launching it. 🚀 Millions of people’s health are badly affected today from not using medicine correctly. 125.000 deaths happening in the U.S. each year from non-adherence. Imagine the amount of medicines that are produced and not used and eventually ending up in the trash. We are here to change that with a little bit of help from you. Bell Pill Reminder is designed for all ages. You can recommend it to your parents or family. It is completely free to use ✌️
OMG! It is super exciting to see BELL PILL REMINDER listed in Product Hunt. Hunters support will help BELL PILL REMINDER to reach to more users and contribute to more lives. Bell Pill Reminder is the most simple reminder in app markets today and users love it.
Most important it works as it promises and with really nice UX / UI
I had a chance to use this product from early stages and it's really amazing to see how it's evolved in each iteration! Luckily, I don't have any pills to be reminded but I use it for my evening workout reminder :D
Works as promised. Love the design!