discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ayham Orfali
MakerMobile developer & designer
Hello awesome people! 👋 I'm new here, and this is my very first product on Product Hunt! Meet Belion, The coolest time tracking companion! MOTIVATION What if you had the chance to see your wallet getting fatter with money with each passing second while working? Belion will reward your working time with that exact feeling! Belion will notify you about your timer status while you work. You don’t have to leave it open at all. HOW IT WORKS 1️⃣ Create as many projects as you want 2️⃣ Select a project 3️⃣ Start the timer 4️⃣ Close the app and start some productive work 5️⃣ Collect your earnings anytime you want! It’s that simple! 📈 Let me know what you think! Thank you :) Made with ♥️ and ☕️
Share