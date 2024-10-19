Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
belief.garden
belief.garden
Your personal belief portfolio
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A mini social network around philosophy and civil discussion in general. It can be used as a personal note-taking app, as a chat opener, or to save time when meeting new people.
Launched in
Social Network
GitHub
Community
by
belief.garden
About this launch
belief.garden
your personal belief portfolio
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
belief.garden by
belief.garden
was hunted by
Vladimir Kalnitsky
in
Social Network
,
GitHub
,
Community
. Made by
Vladimir Kalnitsky
. Featured on October 20th, 2024.
belief.garden
is not rated yet. This is belief.garden's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report