Bekk Christmas

12 calendars with daily content, articles and podcasts 🎄

12 calendars of daily content:
CSS Christmas
Functional Christmas
Java Christmas
JavaScript Christmas
Kotlin Christmas
Machine Learning Christmas
Open Source Christmas
Product Christmas
React Christmas
Security Christmas
The Cloud Christmas
UX Christmas
Introducing bekk.christmas 🎅I've always been blown away by the talented people I work with here at Bekk. If I'm ever stuck with some coding challenge, I can always count on receiving a thorough explanation within minutes on our company chat. At every one of our three yearly company gatherings, I'm blown away by the all-Bekk speaker roster, incredible creativity and seamless execution.
Graeme
Graeme
Hunter
Happy UX christmas! ux.christmas 🎄these calendars are epic
Antonina Krus
Antonina Krus
Pro
oh, it's such a lovely idea 😻 Have a good launch day & holidays🎄!
