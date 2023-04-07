Products
Behavioral Design System for Figma
Behavioral Design System for Figma
Back up your ideas with evidence
Annotate with rigour - Easily reference behavioral science in your design work and make it more evidence-based, objective and persuasive.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
by
About this launch
Behavioral Design System for Figma by
was hunted by
Jerome Ribot
in
Design Tools
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Jerome Ribot
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
Behavioral Design System for Figma
is not rated yet. This is Behavioral Design System for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
