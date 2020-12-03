discussion
Jackson Solway
MakerCofounder, Before You Apply
What’s up Product Hunt community! I’m Jackson, one of the cofounders of Before You Apply. I’m also a long-time PH lurker, so this is quite a moment for me :) Before You Apply is the tool my team members and I wish existed the last time we looked for work. If you’ve been on your own job hunt recently, you know it too: Everything sucks. Job boards suck. Job descriptions suck. The application process sucks. Companies keep their cards close and rarely tell you what you’re getting into. Before You Apply is the beginning of our effort to tear it all down—and rebuild from a single, simple principal: give job seekers what they want. We started by conducting UX interviews with dozens of senior engineers and sales people in the startup world. This led to a handful of core product decisions: - Start with the team that’s hiring, not the job. Turns out *nobody* likes job descriptions. - Obsessively focus on earning and keeping trust. No marketing fluff. - Embrace content—and make it good—even if it doesn’t scale well (for now). Ultimately, we want to create a job search experience that’s so fun and enjoyable that everyone, from active job seekers to people who already have work, comes to Before You Apply to explore opportunities. ...But like, there’s just one problem: we don’t have very many teams on the site right now ;) We’re launching today with our first eight teams, and we’ll release 25 more teams in the coming weeks. And a faster pace still into 2021. (Ok ok, so maybe we're not "100X better" quite yet—but we're racing to scale and get there!) Is your team hiring? Holla at my cofounder, Nate: nate@beforeyouapply.com. I’m also (duh) stoked to answer Q’s here! Finally, a huge shout-out to our launch teams! Thank you so much for taking a risk on us. Kudos to our peeps at TaxJar, Wave, Human API, Assurance IQ, Boulevard, Yello, and Animalz!
This is an explosive idea. Wishing you incredible success in getting this off the ground!
@okaybuilder Full throttle heh :) Much appreciated. And thanks for the shoutout on Twitter!
Congrats on the launch! Really interested to see how this takes off knowing how tough it can be for companies & teams to show candidates what they're all about. Awesome idea!
@devin_rogozinski Hey Devin! I hear you all around :) We're doing our best to tackle this. Candidate experience FTW!
As a tech recruiter....this is what I've been waiting for 😍
@hudsonbrock Hell yea :D We're taking a candidate-first approach, but, yea—there's a lazer clear use case for recruiters. We actually had a recruiter for one of our launch teams tell us they sent 10 cold emails (with a link to their team profile) and got 10 replies. Which I honestly find hard to believe lol, but anything even close to that is amazing in this world. Feel free to hit up Nate or me if you ever want to talk shop :)
So excited for this! Congratulations on the launch :)
@miki_johnson1 Aww, thanks yo ;) I (duh) really appreciate everything you've done to support BYA, both behind the scenes and today