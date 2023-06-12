Products
Home
→
Product
→
BeFeel
Ranked #11 for today
BeFeel
Build better workspaces, one emotion at a time
Visit
Upvote 103
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boost your team's wellness! Harness daily emotional check-ins, real-time mood tracking, and insightful summaries. Personalize your emotional journey with surveys and mindfulness activities. All with seamless Slack integration. Get 50% off at launch
Launched in
Slack
Health
by
BeFeel
About this launch
BeFeel
Build better workspaces, one emotion at a time
25
reviews
116
followers
Follow for updates
BeFeel by
BeFeel
was hunted by
Reme✦
in
Slack
,
Health
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
BeFeel
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 25 users. This is BeFeel's first launch.
Upvotes
103
Comments
5
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#45
Report