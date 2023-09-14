Products
Befe

Befe

Resume made easy, with AI

Free
Embed
🖥️A new generation of resume editor, what you see is what you get 🎨Modern design, multiple fresh and elegant resume templates 🤖Use AI to generate bullet points of resume content 📥100% free download of resume, no watermark.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Befe
About this launch
Befe
BefeResume made easy，with AI
Befe by
Befe
was hunted by
Mark Estrelland
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mark Estrelland
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
Befe
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Befe's first launch.
