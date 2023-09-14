Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Befe
Befe
Resume made easy, with AI
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🖥️A new generation of resume editor, what you see is what you get 🎨Modern design, multiple fresh and elegant resume templates 🤖Use AI to generate bullet points of resume content 📥100% free download of resume, no watermark.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Befe
LeadrPro
Ad
Get paid $75 for your B2B SaaS feedback
About this launch
Befe
Resume made easy，with AI
1
review
5
followers
Follow for updates
Befe by
Befe
was hunted by
Mark Estrelland
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mark Estrelland
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
Befe
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Befe's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report