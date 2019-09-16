Log InSign up
BEET

Drum machine game with 200+ spicy beats 🌶

Think you can finger drum?
Think again.
BEET is the finger drumming game that puts your grooviness to the test.
Play over 200 spicy beats designed by real producers.
Hi Product Hunt! I made BEET to help improve my sense of rhythm. It's kind of like Simon Says, but with a drum machine. The app plays a beat, and you repeat what you heard using the buttons on the screen. The app scores you based on how well you matched the original beat. BEET is shipping with 240 levels designed by real producers representing a wide variety of genres and production styles. Have fun jamming! 😀🎧
