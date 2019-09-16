Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Kuntz
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I made BEET to help improve my sense of rhythm. It's kind of like Simon Says, but with a drum machine. The app plays a beat, and you repeat what you heard using the buttons on the screen. The app scores you based on how well you matched the original beat. BEET is shipping with 240 levels designed by real producers representing a wide variety of genres and production styles. Have fun jamming! 😀🎧
