Beesy
Ranked #1 for today

Beesy

Record Google Meets for free, no signups, download locally

Free
Beesy is a chrome extension that lets you record Google Meets for free. You can start recording without signing up and the recording will be downloaded to your computer.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Marketing
Beesy:
About this launch
Beesy:
Beesy:Record Google Meets for Free, No Signups, Download locally !
Beesy by
Beesy:
was hunted by
Piyush
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Marketing. Made by
Piyush
and
rahul kurup
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
Beesy:
is not rated yet. This is Beesy:'s first launch.
