Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bees Keys
Bees Keys
Ranked #20 for today

Bees Keys

Free iOS app for teaching piano key names

Free
Embed
Learn the piano keys! Perfect for your very first piano lesson. Bees Keys makes learning the piano key names fun, easy, and simple. Piano key identification is your first step to learning how to play the piano and how to read music.
Launched in Music, Education, Games by
Bees Keys
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for taking a look at our app. What do you think? Could it be improved in any way?"

Bees Keys
The makers of Bees Keys
About this launch
Bees Keys
Bees KeysFree iOS app for teaching piano key names
0
reviews
3
followers
Bees Keys by
Bees Keys
was hunted by
Josh Callahan
in Music, Education, Games. Made by
Josh Callahan
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
Bees Keys
is not rated yet. This is Bees Keys's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#385