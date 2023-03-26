Products
Home
Product
Bees Keys
Ranked #20 for today
Bees Keys
Free iOS app for teaching piano key names
Stats
Learn the piano keys! Perfect for your very first piano lesson. Bees Keys makes learning the piano key names fun, easy, and simple. Piano key identification is your first step to learning how to play the piano and how to read music.
Launched in
Music
,
Education
,
Games
by
Bees Keys
The makers of Bees Keys
About this launch
Bees Keys
Free iOS app for teaching piano key names
Bees Keys by
Bees Keys
was hunted by
Josh Callahan
in
Music
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Josh Callahan
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
Bees Keys
is not rated yet. This is Bees Keys's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#385
Report