Hi Hunters 👋 I'm excited to share another fun little side project called beepFM🎙 You can think of beepFM as an internet radio station of anonymous voicemails — playing secrets, rants, stories, random musing and everything in-between. On repeat. 24 hours a day. By keeping the user anonymous, my hope is to create a space where people have the means to share things they may otherwise avoid, due to fear of judgement of consequence. The next milestone is 100 voicemails. So if you like the idea and have something you'd like to get off your chest, please consider recording an anonymous voicemail. (65 to go!) And be honest! After all, nobody knows who you are 🤫
I have a ideas on features to add and there's improvements I absolutely want to make (when isn't there...). But I'd love your input and ideas. So please don't be shy!
