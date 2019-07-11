Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Beelinguapp

Beelinguapp

Learn Languages with audiobooks and music

#5 Product of the DayToday
Beelinguapp for iPhone and Android shows the exact same text in two languages; side by side. At the same time, it is an audiobook, and with its unique karaoke reading you follow the audio in the text on both sides. New texts are added every week.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment