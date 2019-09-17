Deals
Beekeeper
Beekeeper
It's like Slack but for non-desk workers
Connect with everyone across all shifts, in any location, and in multiple languages with one easy-to-use mobile platform.
35 minutes ago
Beekeeper raises $45M Series B to become the 'Slack for non-desk employees'
Beekeeper, the Switzerland and U.S.-based startup that provides a mobile-first communications platform for employers that need to communicate with blue-collar and service-oriented workers, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was co-led by Thayer Ventures and Swisscanto Invest by Z...
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
The amount of front line staff I have met through work that have wanted something like this for a long time is crazy. Congrats on the recent investment!
35 minutes ago
