Beedii
Beedii
Hand drawn emoji font with 40+ emojis and icons
Web App
Design Tools
Do you need some hand drawn emoji font or icons, beedii has 40+ ready to use free emoji icons which comes in font format as well as SVG Icons -
Get it now
13 minutes ago
No reviews yet
