discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Raymond Hong
MakerCo-founder of BeeCanvas
Hi Hunters! 👋 Raymond here, co-founder of BeeCanvas. Our vision is to help teams succeed and make working from anywhere engaging and connecting in a way that transcends location, language, and context. Back in the early days, my co-founder and I worked in co-working spaces and everything worked perfectly; but when we worked remotely we faced miscommunications and distractions. So, Jake and I decided to build something to solve our own problem. What we found is that a fully functioning multi-context whiteboard can help us get aligned and work as if we're in the same space. Something quick to adopt, that would save us back and forths over threads, and be the common ground for the entire team across roles. Today, after much work and development with my team and with the input from our early adopters, we have it. BeeCanvas. BeeCanvas democratizes the power of visual collaboration with a unique perspective — one simple tool that allows teams to tell stories, brainstorm, map out workflows, archive ideas, video chat, and most importantly tap into your team's genius to create remarkable outcomes. We firmly believe in creating an engaging and versatile online platform. So forget your frustrations with the barriers between you and your team and join us as we reimagine the way we work. Free 3-month Team Trial for PH: Normally, the team plan comes at $9/user, but for the next 72 hours, it’ll be complimentary when you sign up using the link: http://bit.ly/beecanvasPH How to get started: Step 1: Sign up via: http://bit.ly/beecanvasPH Step 2: Log into your BeeCanvas account Step 3: Set up your online workspace, add a project and create your first canvas!
Share
I started using BeeCanvas a couple weeks ago, and have loved how easy it is to use. BeeCanvas combines project management functionality (like Trello, Asana etc.), visual whiteboarding (like Miro), and video calling, all within the same web app. Keep doing what you guys are doing!
@tony_bach Thank you so much! Your review means a lot and pushes us to continue improving BeeCanvas!
@tony_bach Thank you for helping us shape the future of work. We will keep it up!
A friend recommended BeeCanvas to me and I have been exploring the platform before introducing it to my team. Since shelter-in-place, we have been on the hunt for a platform that can replace the usual in-person strategy team meetings and I think I may have found the one!
@kristinle2211 Happy to hear it, we hope to be the one for you. Chat us with any feedback.
@kristinle2211 Thanks Kristin. We're glad to hear that the product works for your team. Feel free to let us know how we can even make it better for your team! :)
@kristinle2211 Hey Kristin - thanks so much for using our product! BeeCanvas is a great tool for working remote with your team! You can use Canvas as your usual whiteboard and you can use our video call function for your meetings. Hope you enjoy using BeeCanvas and we look forward to hearing your feedback!
Love the canvas idea. Very intuitive design. Being able to put multiple objects onto the same page with little to no training is definitely a huge plus, especially for my clients who are not super tech-y. Miro on steroids! :)
@ted_nguyen_ Thank you, look forward to hearing your feedback!
@ted_nguyen_ Short and crisp tagline! Nice! Thanks for the great idea; we might steal that one ;)