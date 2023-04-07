Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bedrock Base
Bedrock Base
Unified entity organizer for teams
Upvote 13
20% off for 3 months
•
Free Options
Organize all of your apps, files, links, and more in Bedrock Base. It's like Mac Finder but built for the Internet Age.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Computers
by
Bedrock Base
About this launch
Bedrock Base
Unified entity browser for creatives
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Bedrock Base by
Bedrock Base
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Computers
. Made by
Tammer Abiyu
,
Brian Joseff
and
Tem Ab
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Bedrock Base
is not rated yet. This is Bedrock Base's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
