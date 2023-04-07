Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bedrock Base

Bedrock Base

Unified entity organizer for teams

Free Options
Embed
Organize all of your apps, files, links, and more in Bedrock Base. It's like Mac Finder but built for the Internet Age.
Launched in Productivity, Computers by
Bedrock Base
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
Ad
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
About this launch
Bedrock BaseUnified entity browser for creatives
0
reviews
12
followers
Bedrock Base by
Bedrock Base
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Productivity, Computers. Made by
Tammer Abiyu
,
Brian Joseff
and
Tem Ab
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Bedrock Base
is not rated yet. This is Bedrock Base's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-