Michelle Obama, the former first Lady's memoirs, the book talks about her roots and how she found her voice, as well as her time in the White House, her public health campaign, and her role as a mother.
Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' Finally Hits ShelvesMichelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," which officially published today, is the No. 1 best seller on Amazon under the category of Biographies & Memoirs > Professionals & Academics > Lawyers & Judges. Of course, it's also the top-selling book on the site as a whole. [ Read our critic's review of "Becoming," by Michelle Obama .
Nytimes
Michelle Obama's memoir titled 'Becoming' becomes instant hitWASHINGTON D.C [USA]: A new memoir titled " Becoming" by Michelle Obama was out Tuesday, in which the former U.S. first lady revealed her family life, some thoughts about her husband's successor Donald Trump, as well as her reflections on various challenges in her personal life. The book is already No.
The Economic Times
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
A truly inspiring woman, one that did so much for the causes she supported, can't wait to read this! 🙌
