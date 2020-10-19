discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin
No game has ever brought me more utter joy and inner peace. It has calmed my mind and brought me closer to friends who have regretfully been feeling more and more distant through this quarantine. Thank you @charlie_holtz !!
Share
Charlie Holtz
Maker
This has been a passion project of the past couple months, and also my first project using Phoenix Liveview / Elixir. Become One is inspired by the card game The Mind, a game my friends and I became obsessed with shortly before quarantine. I wanted to build an online version, with my own twist on things. Only groups with the right balance of patience, synchronization, and mental toughness can beat this game -- and Become One. I'd love to hear your feedback, and good luck on your journey towards collective harmonization. Would love to hear your feedback / questions / comments!
Share