Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Beaver Bitcoin
Ranked #12 for today
Beaver Bitcoin
Bitcoin savings made easy
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Beaver Bitcoin is Canada's first fully-automated Bitcoin savings platform. Simply connect your bank account, choose a weekly bitcoin buy amount and start saving. Bitcoin is delivered to your personal bitcoin wallet address, every 7 days.
Launched in
Money
,
Bitcoin
,
Personal Finance
by
Beaver Bitcoin
About this launch
Beaver Bitcoin
Bitcoin savings made easy
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Beaver Bitcoin by
Beaver Bitcoin
was hunted by
Aubrey Jesseau
in
Money
,
Bitcoin
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Aubrey Jesseau
. Featured on August 1st, 2022.
Beaver Bitcoin
is not rated yet. This is Beaver Bitcoin's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#11
Report