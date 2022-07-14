Products
Beauty Hunter
Ranked #19 for today
Beauty Hunter
Personal skincare matcher
Did you know that up to 90% of beauty products aren't used after purchase?
Beauty Hunter AI recommendation engine analyzes millions of ingredients and suggests skincare product that matches you!
Launched in
Beauty
,
Beauty & Fashion
,
Cosmetics
by
Beauty Hunter
About this launch
Beauty Hunter
Personal skincare matcher
Beauty Hunter by
Beauty Hunter
was hunted by
Ola
in
Beauty
,
Beauty & Fashion
,
Cosmetics
. Made by
Ola
,
Vyacheslav Mishakov
and
Ilyas Gasanov
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
Beauty Hunter
is not rated yet. This is Beauty Hunter's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#19
