BeatStyle is a mobile recording studio that allows you to discover instrumentals you love, rap or sing your lyrics over them, and share your creations with the community! Participate in freestyle challenges, games, and competitions!
Reviews
- Pros:
Some of the producers are really really good
Nice UICons:
None! :)
Been using this app to mess around with some vocals in my free time! Can't recommend it more!nahtnam has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
As a musician that wants to improve his singing, I love how easy this app makes it to lay down a beat and just start improvising over it.Cons:
Can't think of any off the top of my head
The instrumentals sound fantastic :)Chetan Surpur has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chinmay SurpurMaker@chinmaysurpur · Chinmay is a passionate entrepreneur.
I've always found that the people around me are connected by music. We all loved to make music growing up but it was just too hard. Personally, I enjoyed coming up with lyrics so I can tell a story over a tone-setting instrumental. The process of making this type of track was too difficult, but we realized that we might be able to fix this problem with the tools available on a mobile device! Hence, we made BeatStyle!
Upvote (1)Share·
Chinmay SurpurMaker@chinmaysurpur · Chinmay is a passionate entrepreneur.
If you have any feedback, questions, or you're interested in contributing, feel free to reach out to hello@freeflows.me!
Upvote Share·