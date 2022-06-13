Products
Beatspoken
Beatspoken
Tailor-made music for your videos
Are you tired of spending time searching for music and editing your videos to fit someone else's music? Beatspoken frees your time by having musicians pitch music to you rather than searching for it.
Launched in
Music
,
Advertising
,
Video
by
Beatspoken
About this launch
Beatspoken by
Beatspoken
was hunted by
Frank Fernandez
in
Music
,
Advertising
,
Video
. Made by
Frank Fernandez
Featured on June 15th, 2022.
Beatspoken
This is Beatspoken's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#53
