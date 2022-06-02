Products
Home
Product
Beatopia
Ranked #1 for today
Beatopia
Hitmaker beats for rappers & singers
Stats
Beatopia is the first beats subscription for rappers and singers. Producer credits include: Kehlani, Gunna, NBA Youngboy, Lil Pump, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Wizkid, Skepta. All beats come with stems and unlimited rights.
Launched in
Music
by
Beatopia
About this launch
Beatopia by
Beatopia
was hunted by
Andrew Longsden
in
Music
. Made by
Andrew Longsden
and
Tasos Frantzolas
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Beatopia
is not rated yet. This is Beatopia's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
1
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#20
Report