Beatnik

Share music between streaming platforms

Beatnik is a service that helps you share music between streaming platforms. We support Apple Music, Google Play Music, Soundcloud, and Spotify. The browser extension works in conjunction with the website to provide a seamless experience.
Nick White
I made Beatnik to solve a problem that I faced regularly, sharing music with my friends who use different streaming services than I do. I hope you all will find it as useful as I do and I welcome comments, questions, and suggestions for ways to improve the service.
