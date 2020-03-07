BeatMix
Enables Shuffle and Radio for multiple artists in Spotify
#5 Product of the DayToday
Super cool feature if you like to discover new songs from multiple artists! Can't believe Spotify doesn't have that yet. Big thumbs up!
@ba_thien_tran Happy to hear that you enjoy it!
👋🏼 Hi hunters! I am very excited to present to you: BeatMix! A few weeks ago I noticed that Spotify is still lacking some important features that have been long requested by the community: - being able to shuffle multiple artists - being able to play the radio of multiple artists BeatMix is here to finally solve these problems! 🕺🏻 💃🏻 The Web App allows you to enter up to 8 artists and it will fetch all the tracks from all the artists, filter them and put them into a new playlist for you to enjoy all day long. And everything just takes a few seconds after which you can switch back to Spotify where your new playlist is already awaiting you. Why filtered? By default live versions, commentary versions and instrumental versions are ignored because they are special versions of tracks that are already added to the playlist. But you are welcome to toggle each of those individually if, for example, you are a big fan of the live versions like me. And when you are done hearing the playlist up and down, try out the Spotify radio function of the playlist. This radio is now fully trimmed to give you the best track suggestions based on the artists you entered. So, I hope you enjoy my little side project and that it helps you create lots of awesome Spotify playlist! 🎧🕺🏻 Any feedback is as always welcome, Timon 👋🏼
