Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Beatchain

Beatchain

An app helping independent artists reclaim power

#5 Product of the DayToday
Fuelled by proprietary AI, automation and data science Beatchain is an app helping independent artists reclaim power back from the giant corporations.
Beatchain wants to use AI and machine learning to make you a starIt's an all-too-familiar story; you spend months - perhaps years - making your music. You're finally ready to launch it (and yourself) into the world. Depressingly, the response to your tireless endeavours isn't quite the euphoric success story that you imagined. In 2019, it's seemingly harder than ever to be heard above the ever-growing din of new music.
Reviews
Discussion
💬
Be the first to comment