Beatchain wants to use AI and machine learning to make you a star

It's an all-too-familiar story; you spend months - perhaps years - making your music. You're finally ready to launch it (and yourself) into the world. Depressingly, the response to your tireless endeavours isn't quite the euphoric success story that you imagined. In 2019, it's seemingly harder than ever to be heard above the ever-growing din of new music.